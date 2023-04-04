The Senate Judiciary Committee ended the day last Wednesday by doing what everyone knew it would do when the day began.
That was to advance the Protect Arkansas Act to the full Senate, with the committee’s six Republicans supporting the bill and the two Democrats opposing it.
The 132-page bill sponsored by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, is part of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Safer, Stronger Arkansas Legislative Package.
The bill’s most noteworthy provisions are a requirement that criminals convicted of what are considered the worst crimes, like capital murder, rape and child pornography possession, serve 100 percent of their sentences. Those guilty of a long list of other offenses, including second-degree murder, negligent homicide, first-degree sexual assault and violating the state’s abortion ban, would serve 85 percent of their sentences. In order to shave off that 15 percent, inmates can receive “earned release credits” for taking steps that will better their lives. Other offenders would be required to serve less time, but probably generally more than they are serving now.
If criminals are going to serve more of their sentences, the state will need more prison space. In fact, it already does. The prisons are full and spilling over into county jails, which is why other elements of the legislative package, separate from the bill, will include the construction of 3,000 prison beds at a cost of $470 million.
Testifying in favor were three groups with a lot of credibility on the issue. Four prosecuting attorneys said all elected prosecutors support it, and in fact prosecutors helped write it. Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association also supports the bill. His county jail has 43 state inmates he’d like to transfer to the state’s prison system. Ashley County Judge Jim Hudson said the County Judges’ Association “totally” supports the bill.
Also testifying in favor was Attorney General Tim Griffin, who said the state’s prisons are full of serious offenders, not “pot-smoking, shoplifting, hot check writers.”
Opposing the bill were the committee’s two Democrats, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, and a few citizens. Through their questions of Gllmore, the two tried to make the case that the Protect Arkansas Act isn’t the best way to protect Arkansas.
Flowers and Tucker, who along with Gazaway are among the Legislature’s few attorneys, both questioned the “truth in sentencing” part that either takes away parole or severely limits it. Flowers argued that prisoners need more of an incentive than reducing their sentences only 15 percent, or none, to make changes that will better their lives. Tucker said the federal system, on which this is largely based, tops out at 85 percent for that very reason.
Tucker said Arkansas needs smarter crime policies, not just tougher ones. The state has one of the highest crime rates and also one of the highest incarceration rates. He said research says what really works is not longer sentences but certainty of arrest, but Arkansas has a law violent crime arrest rate of 39 percent. For the majority of violent crimes, no one is arrested. He said other states have fought crime more effectively. Texas, in fact, closed 10 prisons and still reduced its crime rate.
Gilmore said the bill isn’t perfect, but it’s a necessary step to bring order to a system whose problems have been building for years. It’s not just tough on crime; some elements would hopefully encourage offenders to eventually become law-abiding citizens. It includes the creation of a recidivism task force, of which Gilmore said he hopes Tucker becomes a member.
“This bill, I think, is not the end-all, be-all. It is definitely the start,” Gilmore said in closing for the bill. “It is something that I’m assuming will have to be tweaked over time, but it is certainly a start that is much needed.”
The breakdown was going to be 6-2 when the day started, and that’s how it was when the day ended. I doubt many votes, or minds, will be changed as the bill works its way through the process. In two weeks, Sanders will sign it into law.
The result will be that Arkansas will be building a new prison, and probably will fill it full. Then we’ll have to decide if that’s a good thing, and what to do next.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.