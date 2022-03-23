I’m a columnist, not a prophet, so I can’t predict the future with certainty. But in today’s political climate, it’s becoming easier.
Here’s one prediction I’m pretty sure about: President Joe Biden’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will be confirmed with a roughly 50-50 vote – maybe 52-48 – with Vice President Kamala Harris ready to break a tie and send Jackson to the court if needed. Jackson will replace one of the Supreme Court’s three “liberal” members, Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she worked as a law clerk.
The close vote will mirror what happened with President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court picks. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were confirmed by votes of 54-45, 50-48-1, and 52-48, respectively.
Included in this prediction is the certainty that Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman will vote against Jackson, as they did when she was nominated to be a circuit judge.
Cotton will be one of the senators grilling Jackson as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and we know what will happen there, too. Republicans will oppose her, Democrats will defend her, and Jackson will deflect many questions by saying she can’t talk about cases on which she might rule.
It’s really become a frustrating dance to watch. Unfortunately, it only becomes interesting when something personally embarrassing and potentially disqualifying is revealed about a nominee.
Cotton offered his thinking and direction when he made his opening remarks Monday. He spent more than half of his nine minutes criticizing Biden and Democrats before acknowledging that he had voted against Jackson when Biden nominated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
He said he would be willing to vote for her this time under certain circumstances: Among them, if she would not “re-write the Constitution from the bench”; if she “understands that nobody is above the law”; if she “will not coddle criminals or put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens”; and if she will “protect the right to life of innocent infants, instead of caving to the abortion lobby.”
Cotton – and Boozman, too – of course will decide she doesn’t meet all those requirements. For example, her law clients in 2001 included the Abortion Access Project of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts affiliate of NARAL Pro-Choice America.
They will vote against her as will every other Republican senator except maybe Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two of the few remaining Senate moderates.
This is an election year, and politics is part of this, but it’s also legitimate to vote against a Supreme Court nominee based on philosophical differences. Republicans and Democrats are so far apart that it will be hard for a president to nominate a candidate who can be supported by both parties. The stakes are particularly high when granting a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court. Jackson is 51 while Barrett is 50, so both will be affecting American life potentially for 35 years.
Maybe someday we’ll have a real conversation about whether it’s a good idea to give anyone that long of an appointment to the nation’s highest court. That’s a long time for someone to have that kind of power, and it basically disqualifies anyone over age 60. Presidents know that the younger a nominee is, the longer they’ll serve.
Here’s what I won’t like: If Republicans criticize Jackson for being a public defender, including the fact that her clients have included Guantanamo Bay detainees.
The criticisms will be meant to show she is soft on bad guys, which is consistent with the GOP’s presenting itself as the law-and-order party.
But Republicans also brand themselves as the party that distrusts government power. Vigorous criminal defense lawyers are one of this country’s most important anti-government tools. Public defenders are especially valuable because they are assigned to clients who can’t afford to pay for their own lawyer. What’s more American than ensuring the government can only imprison people proven guilty after a fair trial?
Anyway, we know how this is probably going to play out. Let the show continue until the Senate votes to confirm another Supreme Court justice, barely.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
