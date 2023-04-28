If you don’t want to vote for either of the two most likely choices for president in 2024 – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump – there may be an alternative, and the group pushing it says the alternative could win.

No Labels is working to obtain ballot access in all 50 states. Chief Strategist Ryan Clancy told me last week that it’s already on the ballot in four and has already gathered more than 600,000 signatures total.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.