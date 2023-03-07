Everything about foster care is hard. Every Child Arkansas, a new collaborative effort involving 27 private foster care organizations working with the state of Arkansas, is trying to make it easier.

The organizations will be working together to address one of any state’s most challenging issues: removing children from abusive and neglectful homes, finding them “temporary” homes for sometimes years at a time, trying to help the biological families reach the point where their kids can return and if that doesn’t work, finding the kids a permanent home.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

