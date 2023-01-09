As the Arkansas Legislature convenes for its regular session, some of its most recognizable – and colorful – senators of the past few years are gone.

Among the 13 who have left is Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, whose legacy includes the state’s ban on abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger. More than any other senator, Rapert was responsible for the state’s pro-life laws, and none were more consequential than that one. He also sponsored the law creating the Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

