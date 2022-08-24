Should Arkansas state legislators be able to call themselves into special session? Voters will decide in November.

Under current law, legislators can only be called into special session by the governor and only for a specific purpose, although they can expand the scope with a two-thirds vote.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

