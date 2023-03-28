We’re not far from reaching the part of the legislative session where lawmakers make fewer headlines and start getting serious about how the state of Arkansas will spend $6-plus billion dollars.
To this point, the session has been dominated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ school-changing LEARNS Act, and culture war bills about issues such as school bathrooms and public libraries.
I’m not dismissing those latter issues – just noting that they generate extra headlines because they stir passions from both sides. The LEARNS Act also stirs passions, partly for political reasons but also because it will change how half a million public, private and homeschooled students each year are educated. It’s controversial, and it’s a big deal.
In contrast, there may not be a more boring English word than “budget,” along with related words like “expenditures” and “revenues.”
When it finally gets in third gear, the budget process will be led by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, an accountant, and Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, who is a former mayor who works in timber, real estate and cattle farming.
They chair what is probably the Legislature’s most important committee, and also its largest. The Joint Budget Committee has 28 senators, which is four-fifths of everyone in the Senate, and 28 House members. It’s sort of a mini-Legislature within the Legislature that takes over in the session’s closing weeks.
Dismang and Jean are not flashy as legislators or in temperament, and they don’t generally take the lead on controversial legislation. They are careful with money and have justified doubts about how much we can trust these huge surpluses driven by temporary federal COVID dollars.
Boring, right? “Lawmakers not spending money we don’t have” probably does not generate a lot of clicks.
The two are leading a process that typically starts with a budget proposed by the governor before the session starts.
One of the oddities about that process occurs when one governor is replacing another. There’s only about two months between the election and the start of the legislative session, and newly elected governors have much to do in that interim (hire staff, appoint agency leaders, prepare their legislative priorities, make personal arrangements and maybe rest and recover a little bit from the election).
Because of those realities, the outgoing governor submits a budget near the end of his/her term, and everyone sort of builds off that unless they make major changes.
Prior to the legislative session, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented to legislators a $6.33 billion budget that was $314 million larger than the previous one. It included $200 million for increasing teacher salaries, which Hutchinson had tried unsuccessfully to do himself and which he apparently figured Sanders would succeed in doing, which she did.
The LEARNS Act is one of three big-ticket items this year that will affect the state budget. The other two are a prison-building and criminal justice reform package, and a tax cut, both of which we’re still waiting on and both of which probably will be smaller than originally anticipated.
Joint Budget Committee members will advance the appropriations bills that will actually fund government operations, including the LEARNS Act. These go on to the full Legislature, where their passage requires a three-fourths majority. It’s generally a rubber stamp situation unless it’s not. That was the case several times in the last decade when opponents of the state’s Medicaid expansion under Obamacare tried to kill it by denying funding to the agency that administers it.
Again, a lot of this is governor-driven, but so much of the session first was spent waiting on the LEARNS Act, and we began this week waiting on criminal justice reform. Otherwise, the Sanders administration had not provided a lot of specific direction on budget and spending matters.
The last step in the process is the passage of the Revenue Stabilization Act, which is a law first passed in 1945 that places spending into categories. The highest priority Category A elements are guaranteed funding, while lesser priorities are funded if money is available.
It has helped keep lawmakers from spending money we don’t have since it was created. It’s a shame lawmakers in Washington, D.C., don’t have one, too.
Perhaps Dismang or Jean could get their responsible, boring selves elected to Congress and help pass one.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.