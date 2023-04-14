Let’s give credit where it’s due: Arkansas state lawmakers this year admirably only referred one proposed constitutional amendment to voters, and it’s a good one.
That would be a proposed amendment by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, that, if approved by voters, would allow lottery scholarships to be used for public and private vocational-technical schools and institutes.
Currently, lottery scholarships are limited to two-year and four-year colleges or universities. That reality reflects the increasingly debunked view, common when legislators in 2007 referred the lottery to the ballot in 2008, that a college education is society’s preferred pathway to success and happiness.
Students currently can use those proceeds to earn a four-year degree in philosophy (no offense to philosophers) but not to attend a vo-tech school where they can more quickly learn in-demand skills that can earn them a good living with probably much less student debt.
If voters approve this amendment, that will change.
Lawmakers are allowed to refer up to three amendments to voters each session, which they often do. In the 2022 election, they asked voters in separate measures to create the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment, to allow lawmakers to convene themselves into special session and to make it harder for voters to amend the Constitution and pass initiated acts. The latter are laws enacted by voters instead of legislators.
Voters rejected all three and firmly did so on the latter two. In fact, it was the second straight election where they rejected efforts by legislators to make it harder to amend the Constitution and pass initiated acts.
Lawmakers argued that it’s too easy to amend the Constitution, which is probably true. But critics rightly pointed out that most of the proposed amendments in past election cycles were submitted by legislators, so if they are really concerned about it, they should stop proposing so many.
That’s what happened. There wasn’t any appetite for constitutional amendments this year. Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, chairman of the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee that considered the Senate’s proposed amendments, told me that yes, lawmakers did read the recent election results.
His committee didn’t advance any amendments, not even Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposed “Victim’s Bill of Rights” for crime victims. It may have been her only legislative “defeat.”
One of the good things about the one amendment that did advance is its simplicity. It doesn’t try to make a statement, wade into the culture war or take power from the people. It fixes a constitutional omission so the scholarships can better serve the people they were always supposed to serve: young people who need financial help to gain skills they need for the job market.
The amendment was not the only pro-workforce legislation passed by lawmakers this session. Sanders’ LEARNS Act, better known for its teacher pay increases and more controversial school vouchers, requires schools to create career-ready pathways where students can earn diplomas through classes aligned with in-demand jobs.
Arkansas students by the eighth grade already were required to have a student success plan containing college and career planning components developed by school personnel, parents and the students themselves. The LEARNS Act further requires school districts to provide career awareness activities for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.
The state’s education system has been moving in this direction for a while. Students these days have far more opportunities than in the past to gain real workforce skills and certifications while still in high school.
When Gov. Asa Hutchinson entered office eight years ago, 54 school districts remained unserved by career centers, most of them operated by two-year colleges, where students can learn these skills. Last November, he attended the dedication ceremony for the last remaining district, Piggott, where classes will be offered in a remodeled National Guard armory starting this fall.
Arkansas voters can continue the momentum by approving Lundstrum’s proposed amendment. If we’re going to have a lottery, let’s make the proceeds available to students who want to work and have plans to do so that don’t require college.
I don’t see how this doesn’t pass, but I’ve been surprised before.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
