It’s noteworthy but not surprising that Gov. Asa Hutchinson was the only major Arkansas Republican elected official to quickly come to Rep. Liz Cheney’s defense after the Republican National Committee censured her.
On Sunday, he tweeted, “The censure resolution by the RNC is wrong; undermines respect for our rule of law; and divides our party unnecessarily. I am grateful for those courageous dissenters in the RNC vote.”
The RNC said it would no longer support Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, because they are the only Republicans participating in a congressional committee’s investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s role in it.
Cheney is the more notable, for two reasons. First, she’s trying to keep her seat in a hotly contested primary election in Wyoming, while Kinzinger is leaving Congress. And second, she’s the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She comes from a different era, when Republicans were the party of her dad along with Ronald Reagan and the two George Bushes, and she does not accept the party’s support of Trump.
Hutchinson is from the same era. He has been outspoken in his disapproval of Trump for a while, but he now has a more influential national platform as chairman of the National Governors Association. He made some news in January when he told the website Business Insider, “I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president.”
He’s said as much before, but not while in Washington, D.C., while chairing an NGA meeting as a Republican governor. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, when the choice was between Trump and Hillary Clinton, Hutchinson – with reservations, I’m pretty certain – said, “Donald Trump is the right leader for our time.” He’s now saying Trump is not the right leader this time.
Meanwhile, most of the rest of the state’s Republican leaders avoided talking about the censure. Nothing was said by Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack or Bruce Westerman, or by Sen. Tom Cotton. Sen. John Boozman was quoted in Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying censures should be done by the state party. Rep. Rick Crawford told the state newspaper that Republicans should focus on the November elections.
Cheney has been a challenge for Arkansas’ four representatives for a while. To varying degrees, they also hail from Cheney’s earlier era – particularly Hill, who was an official in President George H.W. Bush’s administration. But she has been vocal in her opposition to Trump when they would rather talk about something else – for example, President Joe Biden. Crawford last year voted to oust Cheney as the House Republican Conference’s chairperson. Hill and Westerman did not say how they voted, while Womack missed the meeting.
Trump is, of course, a bigger challenge for them. He took the party in directions many congressional Republicans did not want to go, both in policy and in rhetoric, and continues to do so. While he has spent the past year-and-a-half declaring the 2020 presidential election was stolen, many congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden won or otherwise said little. That’s telling. If they believed an election was stolen from a Republican presidential candidate, they would be shouting it from the rooftops; in fact, they would have a duty to do so.
Regardless of what Arkansas’ congressional representatives believe, they have little choice but to publicly support Trump or at least keep their mouths shut – unless they want to pay the price Liz Cheney has paid.
Arkansas’ four representatives and two senators are moving up in seniority, and several potentially are in line for chairmanships: Boozman of the Agriculture Committee; Westerman of the Natural Resources Committee; Womack of a powerful appropriations subcommittee; and Hill of a financial services subcommittee. Those chairmanships would be good for them and good for Arkansas. Cotton surely acts like a man with presidential ambitions and cannot stray too far from the Republican base.
As a term-limited governor in his last year in office, Hutchinson has more freedom to say what he believes. And perhaps he believes it more strongly than some others do.
Hutchinson, 71, has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan on retiring after he leaves office, and he hasn’t ruled out running for president. If he does, he would be staking a claim to Republican voters who come from Dick Cheney’s era.
How many are left? Not enough, most congressional Republicans have decided.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
