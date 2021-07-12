After more than a year of daily and then weekly COVID-19 news conferences, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he would try a different tact: a conversation.
The governor announced Tuesday that he will be holding a series of “Community COVID Conversations” where he, health officials and community members will talk about the pandemic and about vaccine concerns. He described the idea as a two-way discussion.
“The last thing they need to have is a governor come in and lecturing them, or even Dr. Romero, and so the intent is to have a conversation,” he said.
That’s Dr. Jose Romero, the secretary of health who typically appears alongside Hutchinson at the news conferences.
The governor announced the effort on the same day he shared a grim new statistic: 55 additional Arkansans hospitalized because of the virus. After 16 were added Wednesday, the total number currently hospitalized had reached 432. Then on Wednesday, the Health Department announced the state’s caseload had increased by 1,000 in one day.
Arkansas is in the middle of a surge here, or at least an increase. It has the second highest per-person case rate in the country, right after Missouri, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Hutchinson has been touting vaccines as the way to end the pandemic, but Arkansans have been resistant. Last week, we were at 42.5 percent of the total population having at least one dose and 34.6 percent being fully vaccinated, which is among the country’s lowest rates. The national averages are 55.1 percent and 47.6 percent. A little more than half of the state’s adult population, 53.2 percent, has received at least one dose, while 43.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
A conversation is impossible without honesty, so I’ll tell you that I’m for the vaccines. Arkansas has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates and one of the highest infection rates. By comparison, in Vermont, where 82 percent of eligible residents have been immunized – that’s including children ages 12 and over – only four people are hospitalized in the entire state. Arkansas has 100 times as many people hospitalized while being only five times as big. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, out of the 17,127 Arkansans hospitalized since the pandemic began, 68 were fully vaccinated.
But a conversation also is impossible without respect. When people’s concerns, beliefs and values are ridiculed, the walls come up. Contemptuous political speech gets ratings, clicks, likes and amens, but it doesn’t change any minds.
The governor said he will listen, and he should. He and those with him should acknowledge that people have understandable concerns about these new vaccines that were produced quickly.
In holding the conversations, Hutchinson will be leaving the Governor’s Conference Room at the Capitol and other friendly locales for more skeptical parts of the state. There, two bad outcomes are possible.
One is that some of these things will turn into those raucous town hall shout-fests that members of Congress stopped having. The group Secure Arkansas sent an email Thursday urging its members to attend and ask “pertinent” questions, meaning challenging ones. The email was headed by the words, “Stop the mass lethal injection agenda against humanity!”
So this group probably will not be inclined to have a conversation.
The other outcome is that the conversations will be sparsely attended – mostly by community officials and health care professionals who already agree with the governor. The number of on-the-fence and skeptical Arkansans in the audience may be low. Even Hutchinson acknowledged he is “weary of this COVID conversation,” and so is everyone else.
There is a possible good outcome: At least at some of the events, people earnestly seeking information will show up, all sides will be honest and respectful, and everyone, including the governor, will leave better informed.
And then hopefully this thing will be over soon, and we can converse about something else.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.