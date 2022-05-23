You can look at the way my family and I spent part of our morning last Tuesday as a disappointment, an exercise in futility or an enormous historical blessing. I choose the latter.
The weather was nice that day as we parked our car near our early voting location – one of several kept open in my county for a couple of weeks prior to the election so we could vote at our convenience. I walked to the polls with my wife, my three daughters – one of them voting at age 20, one of them 17 and eligible to vote in November, and the other age 2. Yes, 2.
Across the street were local candidates and volunteers holding signs and waving. They were a good distance away. We waved back and walked inside our polling place without feeling harassed or having to wait in line.
Cheerful poll workers were waiting for us. They asked for an ID to ensure we were who we said we were. They did not try to keep us from voting based on the color of our skin or our political persuasion. They did not make us pay a poll tax or pass a literacy test. They asked us if we wanted to vote in the Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan primary. When we answered, they handed us the correct ballot without praise or judgment.
A pleasant lady escorted my 17-year-old and me to one of the digital ballot boxes and then left us alone. The names appeared on the screen. One by one, I made my selections. My 17-year-old touched the screen in one of the races so we could vote for a candidate she had taken a liking to. My wife and other daughters had similar experiences at nearby booths.
We made our selections based on information we had gleaned from numerous sources, including our local newspaper, our state newspaper, candidates’ websites and Facebook posts, and a voter guide published by an advocacy group I sometimes agree with and sometimes don’t.
Also helpful were the campaign mailers sent by candidates conveniently to our mailbox. We received several of these a day. Several provided useful information about the candidates. One bit of information that has been helpful through the years has been when a candidate unfairly attacks an opponent. Those grainy black-and-white photos can be a window into the sender’s character. I kept some of the mailers for several days. It was nice to be asked for our votes by competing candidates.
When we finished, we inserted our ballots into a machine. A poll worker handed us “I voted” stickers. We all wore them, including the 2-year-old. We now await the results.
If this sounds too good to be true, it’s both. It is good, and it is true.
I guess I should spend a paragraph describing what the alternatives could be. In Russia, the main opposition figure to Vladimir Putin has been poisoned twice. Then, Alexei Navalny was sentenced to prison for nine years after a sham trial. In Myanmar, the 76-year-old democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was ousted by a military coup and so far has been sentenced to 11 years in jail. Hundreds of other elected officials were arrested. Some of the civilians who protested were shot by the military in the streets. And, of course, there are none of these bothersome elections in North Korea, where there’s also no such thing as free speech or a free press, and the people are expected to worship their leader.
It is easy when you’ve never known anything worse to stop appreciating what you have. We can easily go beyond healthy skepticism and fall into the trap of bitter cynicism. Or worse.
It’s a trap because it’s not based on truth. The truth is, nothing’s perfect, but we have it pretty well. So I’m thankful for the right my family and I exercised last Tuesday.
We look forward to doing it again in November.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
