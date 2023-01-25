‘How’s it different raising a 3-year-old now compared to when you were younger?”
That’s a question I’m occasionally asked. My usual answer is only partly accurate.
Hope Renee Brawner was born three years ago on Jan. 10, 2020. I was 50, and my wife was 44.
Hope joined her two sisters, who at the time were 18 and 15. My parents were in their mid-70s, and my grandparents were gone.
My answer to that earlier question is usually something like this: When you’re raising a 3-year-old in your 50s, you don’t sweat the small stuff like you did when you were in your 30s, partly because you don’t have as much energy. I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage.
There’s also another difference: With my first two children, I expected to be available for them as they reached middle age, just as my parents continue to be rocks of granite for our whole family. That’s not so for Hope. I’m raising a daughter who likely will live most of her life without her daddy there to help her.
What would a young lady need from a dad who will be gone when she’s living her adult life and raising her own children? Good memories would be one thing – of attention, love and acceptance. She’ll need a firm foundation of faith, family and a good education. I’ll need to teach her about the mechanics of life.
I can help give her those things. I can’t give her a better world, but I can hope for one.
Before Hope was born, I started referring to myself politically as a “future generationist,” rather than “conservative,” “liberal” or “moderate.” It’s based on the principle that what’s best for our descendants should be a big part of our politics.
That’s clearly not the case now, when few policymakers seem willing to look past the next election. Future generations don’t vote yet.
It’s why, in just two decades, the national debt has ballooned from roughly $6 trillion to $31.4 trillion, or about $94,000 for every American. Reversing this trend will require both spending cuts and tax increases. We owe it to future generations to make these choices. We created this debt, and we should start paying it back.
We also should ensure future generations inherit a world that is clean and livable. Humanity’s activities are affecting the climate and other aspects of the environment. Plastic waste is being poured into our oceans, and tiny plastic particles are being found all over the globe and in human bodies.
What will be the result of all this? It can’t be good for future generations.
The last issue I’ll reference is our democratic elections. We’ve been blessed with them for more than two centuries because past generations created them, refined them and, when necessary, fought for them on the battlefields, by marching in the streets and through court cases.
In any election, perhaps the most lasting issue is the election itself – more so than the come-and-go, hot-button concerns of the day. We should not get so wrapped up in whether the R party or the D party gains a temporary majority that we deemphasize having fair, truthful and competitive elections – and accepting the results. Future generations are depending on it.
It would be easy for a future generationist to fall into despair. All these issues I’ve mentioned are moving in the wrong direction at an increasing pace.
But despair is a fruitless response. History has shown it doesn’t work. Hope does.
My grandparents went through the Great Depression and then World War II. Those were tough times, but they did not give up. Instead, they persevered – for themselves and, ultimately, for their last great-grandchild born years after they were gone.
They had hope for future generations never knowing Hope would be their future generation.
I owe the same to my great-grandchildren, whatever their names may be.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
