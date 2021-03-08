Being governor requires having many skills. One of the most important is the ability to count – to 18 and 51.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson can count, which is why he unenthusiastically signed the “Stand Your Ground” bill into law Wednesday – the last day he could before it would have become law anyway.
Under Act 250, Arkansans now can use or threaten to use deadly force in self-defense if they are lawfully present, have a reasonable belief that they or another person faces death or serious physical injury, and are not the aggressor or the provoker. They no longer have a “duty to retreat,” as has been the case.
The bill was one of the more controversial ones this legislative session. Critics said it was unnecessary in Arkansas and that it could lead to increased gun deaths, particularly among minorities. A similar bill failed in 2019 amidst opposition by prosecutors and law enforcement, and Hutchinson didn’t want it then, either. But the sponsors, Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, and Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, amended it enough to move those groups to neutral. The governor didn’t say much about it this time.
Opponents instead included Gun Owners of Arkansas and gun rights activist Jan Morgan, who ran for governor against Hutchinson in 2018. They didn’t like the “lawfully present” language. Also opposed was Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which seeks to enact gun restrictions.
The bill had the support of the National Rifle Association, which is about all you need to know. No Arkansas Republican – which is three-fourths of the Legislature – wants to get on the wrong side of the NRA if they want to be re-elected.
Opponents managed to bottle up the bill in committee at one point, but Ballinger and Pilkington managed to get it through. It passed the House, 72-23, after earlier passing the Senate, 27-7.
Again, the governor didn’t really want to sign this bill, but he can count. A presidential veto requires a two-thirds vote to be overridden, which is a high hurdle. In contrast, an Arkansas governor’s veto can be overridden by a simple majority – 51 votes in the House, 18 in the Senate – which is far less than the 72 and 27 that passed the NRA-backed bill in the first place.
Governors do still exercise their veto power sometimes. It can make a difference when the initial support is lacking and especially when they are at the height of their powers. But none of that was the case Wednesday with a popular bill sitting on the desk of a governor in his last legislative session.
So the governor – who doesn’t want to be on the NRA’s bad side, either – signed it.
He expressed his lack of enthusiasm talking to mask-wearing reporters in his office. He said he doesn’t like passing unnecessary legislation because it can lead to unintended consequences.
He said he heard the objections by opponents who fear it will be misused against minorities, and he is concerned about how people will interpret the law. But the legal language is “not problematic” and shouldn’t in itself lead to different judicial outcomes than the previous law, he explained. Frankly, he said, it doesn’t do much.
Interestingly, the governor pivoted to touting another law he’s trying to pass. Senate Bill 3 by Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, would enhance penalties for crimes committed against a person because of 12 characteristics, including race, religion and sexual orientation. If we’re going to pass one, we should pass the other, Hutchinson said. He argued they’re both about people feeling safe.
The “hate crimes” bill was one of his priorities coming into the session. Forty-seven states have such a law, and the business community wants it. It and the governor believe Arkansas’ lack of one makes it look bad.
But we haven’t heard much about it lately. The bill hasn’t been presented yet in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is stacked with opponents. Hendren renounced his Republican Party membership recently, which can’t help its chances in a Legislature that’s three-fourths Republican.
But the governor can count, and he apparently still believes he might get to 18 and 51. We’ll see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.