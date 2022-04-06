After all the challenges and conflict over the past two years, let’s focus on some good news.
On Monday, Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee announced it was becoming a publicly traded company and merging with Memphis-based Riverview Acquisition Co. Westrock is being valued at more than $1 billion at $10 per share. It hopes to raise $500 million through the stock sale. You’ll be able to buy shares on the NASDAQ market under the symbol WEST.
You may have seen Westrock Coffee in your grocery store, but you may not know its story. The company was founded by Scott Ford, the former CEO of Alltel, and co-founded by his father, Joe Ford, who founded Alltel. Alltel was bought by Verizon for $28.1 billion in 2008, which meant that Scott Ford was very rich and also still young.
What to do with all of that money and newfound time? The next year, he founded Westrock, which first sourced its coffee from the African country of Rwanda. A big part of the company’s mission was to pay those farmers a fair price, rather than simply use them as cheap, disposable, near-slave labor. The company is also committed to maintaining a transparent supply chain “from crop to cup.”
The ethical business model has proven to be a success. Westrock projects that its 2022 net revenues will reach $960 million. The company now works with 1.5 million farmers in 35 countries. With Arkansas operations in Little Rock and an expansion coming to Conway, it soon will be employing 600 people here.
Here’s another positive development in Arkansas: Two major investments are occurring that will protect and improve the navigability of the Arkansas River.
One major project involves $258 million coming to the Army Corps of Engineers to complete the “Three Rivers” project where the Arkansas, Mississippi and White rivers meet. That project will help protect the channel from long-feared catastrophic flooding that would make barge travel impossible – a disaster that would cost a lot more than $258 million to fix.
Meanwhile, the Corps of Engineers is also receiving $92.6 million to increase the depth of the Arkansas River’s navigation channel from 9 feet to 12 feet. The channel is 12 feet throughout much of the river but only 9 feet in places near the Mississippi and particularly in Oklahoma. Deepening it would significantly increase the amount barges can transport, which would be good for shippers and also would reduce traffic on interstate highways.
This has been talked about for years, but little has been done about it since 2007. The total cost is roughly estimated at $274 million, so this won’t complete the project. But it is a major down payment.
All of the money for the 12-foot channel and $109 million for the Three Rivers project are coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year. All six members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation voted against the IIJA, and there were nonpolitical (and of course, political) reasons to do so, including the fact that it wasn’t fully funded.
But let’s keep our focus on the good news. Arkansas’ rivers are some of its greatest natural resources. They serve as sources of transportation, recreation and, increasingly moving forward, irrigation. It’s good to see major investments that would make them even more useful while preventing an environmental disaster, rather than waiting until we must respond to one.
Finally, let’s spend one paragraph appreciating where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the state of Arkansas reported an increase of 35 cases. That’s one in about 86,500 of us that has been reported to the state. Total active cases had fallen that day to 1,039, the lowest level since May 16, 2020, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. On Jan. 21, there were 102,576 active cases.
That’s worth celebrating with an early morning cup of responsibly sourced, fairly traded coffee, don’t you think?
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.