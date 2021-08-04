Frank Broyles beat Texas again – this time by 31 years.
The late University of Arkansas athletic director led the program out of the Southwest Conference on Aug. 1, 1990. The university left a conference where it had been a charter member and where, under Broyles, it had competed for football national championships with the University of Texas a quarter century earlier.
Almost exactly 31 years later, on July 29, Texas and the University of Oklahoma voted to leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC by 2025. The move will occur earlier if the money can be worked out and if the Big 12 falls apart, which seems likely.
Broyles correctly foresaw the SEC’s money, TV deals, stability and geographic reach would better serve the program than the Texas-based Southwest Conference, which had been plagued by recruiting scandals. The Razorbacks played their last SWC game in 1992. By the fall of 1996, the league was history.
The SEC, meanwhile, has become one of American sports’ strongest brands. As reported by USA Today, the conference generated $729 million in total revenue for the most recent fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020. Each of the 14 member schools received $45.3 million, except for the University of Mississippi, which received less because it was ineligible for postseason play.
In contrast, The Associated Press reported that the Big 12 distributed $345 million to its 10 schools this year. The SEC last year generated more than twice as much revenue as the Big 12 did this year. And while the SEC has been booming, the Big 12 has been struggling. It doesn’t even have 12 teams.
For most sports, the Razorbacks and the SEC have been a good fit. The Hogs won a men’s basketball national championship in 1994 and are good again. The UA has one of the country’s best baseball programs and remains a powerhouse in track and field.
But in the most important sport, football, the Razorbacks have struggled. The Hogs are 40-69 the last nine seasons and 7-27 the last three. They’ve never won an SEC championship and have won the SEC West only three times.
Moreover, it’s always felt like the Hogs were late to the party without historical rivalries like the one it had with Texas. Media personality and ex-Hog David Bazzel tried to create rivalries with Louisiana State and Missouri, complete with their own trophies. But despite those admirable efforts, it hasn’t really happened.
That’s because rivalries require history, meaningful games and often shared space, like being located in the same state. None of that describes Arkansas and SEC football. As mentioned, the team hasn’t been successful. For the first two decades of its SEC membership, the UA was located by its lonesome in the conference’s northwest corner – the least southeastern school in the Southeastern conference.
That changed when Missouri and Texas A&M joined the conference officially in 2012. But Missouri and Arkansas don’t have a football history together. A&M with its Southwest Conference connection could be a rival. The teams square off each year in Dallas, home of former Razorback and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. But the Hogs can’t seem to beat the Aggies.
Through the years, the games that have generated the most interest among Hogs fans have been the occasional ones with Texas. The teams are scheduled to play Sept. 11 in Fayetteville.
Presumably, the Hogs soon will play both Texas and Oklahoma in football each year. There’s history with Texas, while the University of Oklahoma is less than four hours from Fayetteville along I-40.
The downside is the tough SEC just got tougher. Oklahoma has been in the four-team College Football Playoff four of the seven years it’s existed. Texas has been down, but with its resources, money and high school talent pipeline, it eventually will be good again.
Everyone in the SEC knows this, but it didn’t stop the schools from unanimously inviting UT and OU into the conference. The current schools knew the conference had to take advantage of this opportunity to grow, particularly in a changing college sports landscape where Alabama’s quarterback will make a million dollars this year in endorsements.
Schools like Arkansas are willing to trade a few future football losses for the revenues Texas and Oklahoma will generate for everyone.
That’s not even a hard decision, and certainly wouldn’t have been for Broyles.
