We’ll probably get through this latest debt ceiling crisis as usual, but we’re cutting it awfully close this time, and even if things work out, we’ll eventually suffer the consequences of all this politics and debt.
As of Thursday, when this column was written, we were a week away from June 1, the date when the government might not be able to pay all its bills. President Joe Biden and House Republican leaders had not agreed on what to do, though apparently they were getting closer. Whatever they came up with still had to pass both the House and Senate.
We’ve seen all this before — the debt ceiling debate periodically, and the politics behind it all the time. It’s important but, admittedly, boring.
As you probably know, the debt ceiling is the law that sets the limit on how much the government can owe. The current limit, $31.4 trillion, was reached Jan. 19. Since then, the Treasury Department has been shuffling money around to pay the government’s bills, with Secretary Janet Yellen warning it could only do that until about now.
House Republicans offered a plan to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts, but President Biden initially refused. The two sides had been going back and forth, and time was running short.
This has happened numerous times. Lawmakers have always cut a deal before the deadline. Most Americans are going about their business not thinking too much about it. They know that politicians are doing what politicians do.
Still, we were getting uncomfortably close to default this time, and the debt will keep getting bigger. For those two reasons, the Fitch Ratings agency warned it might downgrade the federal government’s credit rating.
If a default did happen in the coming weeks, things suddenly wouldn’t be boring. Checks wouldn’t get sent. The full faith and credit of the United States would be called into question. It would send ripple effects throughout the national and global economies.
Why is it so hard for Congress and the president to get together on this? There are many reasons, but a big one is that we live in an almost 50-50 divided nation as reflected in its political leadership. Republicans control the House, 222-213, while Democrats control the Senate, 51-49, and the White House.
The division is compounded by the fact that party politics was not originally designed into our system.
The U.S. Constitution created checks and balances with three branches of government. Members of Congress were supposed to be loyal primarily to their branch versus the executive and judiciary, and to their states. That arrangement was supposed to make government inefficient and messy enough.
The Constitution does not mention political parties, but they emerged early in the nation’s history, and now they effectively determine how everything works. Elected officials behave as if they are part of a British parliamentary system. President Biden is the leader of the Democrats in Congress, functioning sort of as a prime minister when his party controlled everything. Speaker Kevin McCarthy is supposed to be the leader of the House, but he really only leads the Republican half of it.
Even if we get through this latest crisis without shooting ourselves in the foot, these and other underlying challenges remain. The reason Washington, D.C., works at all is because, especially over the past 25 years, elected leaders have been able to mask the dysfunction by just adding more debt — much of it automatically. This has greased the wheels and allowed Americans to go about their business rather blissfully.
But a major institution in American life, Congress, simply doesn’t work anymore. We are fooling ourselves if we think there won’t eventually be consequences that affect our everyday lives — whether in the next few weeks or somewhere down the road.
For now, let’s hope some deal was struck that raises the debt ceiling and maybe cuts a little spending. That way, we can at least put off those consequences and go back to politics as usual.
Compared to the alternative, it would be boring, and boring would be good.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
