We’ll probably get through this latest debt ceiling crisis as usual, but we’re cutting it awfully close this time, and even if things work out, we’ll eventually suffer the consequences of all this politics and debt.

As of Thursday, when this column was written, we were a week away from June 1, the date when the government might not be able to pay all its bills. President Joe Biden and House Republican leaders had not agreed on what to do, though apparently they were getting closer. Whatever they came up with still had to pass both the House and Senate.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.