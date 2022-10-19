A tension exists at the heart of American life, and this November, Arkansas voters will be wading into the middle of it.
The tension is this: On one hand, this country was founded without a state religion and with a commitment to letting individuals seek God – or not – without government interference. On the other hand, the country has an undeniable Judeo-Christian heritage that remains a central part of its character today, and faith is a central part of many Americans’ lives.
That tension leads to challenges in our pluralistic society. How do state-sponsored schools neither endorse nor devalue a religion? Should a baker be required to participate in a wedding ceremony that violates his beliefs? What happens when a new virus spreads through close contact in crowded places and through activities such as singing – the kind of thing that happens in church?
It’s tempting to pick one side in that tension-filled equation. Just use the government to squelch belief we don’t agree with, or shape belief so everyone will agree with us. Try to make religion go away so you don’t have to be challenged by it. Or try to do legally what must be accomplished spiritually.
Issue 3, the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment, is both an example of that tension and an effort to resolve it, and it will be on this year’s ballot.
The amendment would “provide that government may never burden a person’s freedom of religion” except when it could demonstrate it was doing so because of a “compelling government interest” and would be the “least restrictive means of doing so.” The amendment states this would be a “rare circumstance.”
The amendment says it “shall be liberally construed,” which means courts should err on its side. It would apply to state and local governments. Individuals who believe their religious freedom has been violated would have a legal claim against the government.
The amendment would be similar to a state law passed in 2015, one difference being the law says government cannot “substantially burden” a person’s religion. The amendment would remove “substantially.”
It also would differ because a constitutional amendment is more permanent and foundational than a law. A future Legislature could change the law with a majority vote. Changing the Constitution requires a vote of the people.
The questions voters must ask are, first, is the amendment needed? And second, will it do more good, or more harm?
Is it needed? On one hand, there’s been too many government actions in recent decades that have tried to push religion into a corner, tucked away and out of sight. On the other hand, these actions are originating mostly at the federal level or in other states, neither of which the amendment could address. The Arkansas Constitution already says in Article 2, Section 24 that no one can be compelled to attend or support any place of worship, and also that “No human authority can, in any case or manner whatsoever, control or interfere with the right of conscience.”
The other question to be answered is whether the amendment will cause more harm or more good. On the one hand, it could protect Arkansans against future state and local government actions that would burden religious freedoms.
On the other hand, it could open up whole new cans of worms. Remember when a Ten Commandments monument was being erected at the Capitol, and an outside satanist group tried to erect its own statue to make a point? Will we see more of that?
Let’s close with some final thoughts. This column was written with help from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center. To learn more about all four amendments on the ballot, go to www.uaex.uada.edu/ballot.
Finally, there would be two easier methods of handling the tension described at the column’s beginning. One is to do like England, where the Church of England is the official church, and hardly anyone goes there. Which is not a coincidence.
The other would be for us all to heed the Teacher’s words and do unto others as we would have them do unto us, and to love our neighbors as ourselves.
If we would all do that, there’d be no need to even consider this amendment, or pass many other laws. But alas.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.