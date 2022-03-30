Can a former Little Rock talk radio host derail Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ return to the Governor’s Mansion where she grew up?
Probably not, but Doc Washburn is going to try.
Washburn is a well-known conservative media personality who from 2014 until 2021 hosted a talk radio show in Little Rock. I don’t like using simplistic descriptions, but he’s pretty hard right.
He was born in Virginia and grew up in Charlotte, N.C. His real name is Francis, but his parents almost immediately after birth gave him his nickname after his grandfather, whose real name is Doc. It’s how he’s always been known. He’s been in radio since 1977 and got into talk radio in 1997. He came to Arkansas in 2014 from Panama City, Fla.
“I definitely did not want to run for office,” he told me in February. “What I wanted to do was maybe be a nationally syndicated radio talk show host. That’s what I wanted to do.”
His life took an unexpected turn when he says he was fired last year by Cumulus Media for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He then started a five-show-a-week national podcast, which has advertising support.
With poll numbers showing Sanders a near certainty to win, the only movement in the governor’s race has been candidates getting out. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin decided instead to run for attorney general, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge decided to run for lieutenant governor. Sanders has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, for whom she was press secretary, and by virtually every Arkansas Republican elected official at the state and national level.
Washburn says he wasn’t thinking about running for governor until Sanders endorsed Sen. John Boozman and Rep. French Hill in their re-election campaigns. Washburn considers them, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, to be “RINOs, or “Republicans In Name Only.” Some people, including Jan Morgan, who received 30 percent of the vote opposing Hutchinson in the 2018 governor’s race and opposes Boozman this year, encouraged him to oppose Sanders.
Washburn opposes COVID shot and mask mandates and strongly disapproves of Hutchinson’s actions during the pandemic. He said the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that many of the people arrested for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are political prisoners. He doesn’t like how Hill has responded to all that. Sanders, who was Trump’s well-known right-hand woman, lost her credibility with Washburn by speaking positively about Hutchinson, Hill and Boozman.
If elected, Washburn says he would cut income taxes and taxes on used items. He would sign a bill requiring people to use bathrooms matching their gender. He would reimburse businesses that were fined for failing to enforce mask mandates. (There weren’t many.) He would consolidate the state’s two child protection agencies, the Division of Children and Family Services and the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division, which he says are duplicative. He would require government workers who remove children from their homes to wear body cameras and read parents their rights.
As a talk radio host and podcaster, Washburn makes his living offering opinions to an audience that mostly agrees with him. As governor, he’d be serving all 3 million Arkansans and would be working with 135 legislators. Instead of painting the world black and white like he can on talk radio, he’d have to govern in shades of gray.
When I asked him about that reality, he said he was prepared to compromise in order to get legislation passed. But he also said a governor should use the bully pulpit to encourage constituents to pressure their lawmakers. He said as a talk show host, he tried to give extra time to individuals who disagreed with him.
Washburn has one other criticism of Sanders, and it’s certainly valid: She’s not answering questions. She has avoided speaking with Arkansas reporters, and her in-state campaign appearances have been limited.
“I’ve got a message,” he told journalist Roby Brock. “She’s got money. I think there’s a big difference.”
Sanders entered the race as seemingly an unbeatable candidate. She’s been on the national and Arkansas stages for decades, and then she raised almost $13 million last year for her campaign. She would seem to have a tremendous amount of good will among Republican primary voters.
I think Washburn will do well to match Morgan’s 30 percent, but pay little attention to that prediction. Unlike Washburn, I’m still just offering opinions.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
