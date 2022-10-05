If 11,886 registered voters in Arkansas say a party should be on the ballot, should it be? Lawmakers in 2019 said no. The state’s Libertarian Party says yes. And last week, a federal judge agreed.

Under Arkansas law, parties that don’t win 3 percent in the most recent gubernatorial or presidential election are considered “new” parties and must collect signatures to qualify for the ballot. In 2019, lawmakers voted to increase the number of signatures from 10,000 valid ones to 3 percent of the number of voters in the most recent governor’s race. For this election cycle, that’s 26,746 signatures.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

