The official end of the COVID public health emergency means hundreds of thousands of Arkansans probably will no longer be covered by Medicaid. However, many can rejoin the program.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Human Services announced it had disenrolled 44,667 Medicaid beneficiaries who no longer qualify for Medicaid but whose coverage had been extended during the pandemic.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

