Arkansas Supreme Court candidates don’t have a party label next to their name on the ballot, but almost all of them this year have a history in partisan politics.
In one race this May, Justice Robin Wynne is being challenged by District Judge Chris Carnahan and David Sterling.
Wynne was elected to an eight-year term in 2014. He previously served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and, before that, as a Dallas County district judge. He served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives as a Democrat in 1985-88, back when anyone running for office almost had to be a Democrat.
Carnahan was elected as a district judge serving Faulkner and Van Buren counties in 2020. Prior to that, he was appointed district judge by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He’d previously been appointed by Hutchinson as a circuit judge. He was executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas from 1999 to 2001.
Sterling is chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Human Services and is a partner in a law firm. He ran as a Republican for attorney general in 2014, losing to current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
In another race, Justice Karen Baker is being challenged by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay.
Baker was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2010 to fill a vacancy and was elected to a full term in 2014. She previously was a Court of Appeals judge. She is one of four women on the seven-member Supreme Court.
DeLay was appointed circuit judge by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2019 and elected to that position in 2020. Prior to that, he was a district judge.
He was elected to the state House of Representatives as a Republican in 1994, back when Republicans were few in number, and to the state Senate for one term in 1998. He ran for Congress twice, losing to now-Sen. John Boozman in 2001 and to now-Rep. Steve Womack in 2010.
Partisan affiliation is nothing new in the Arkansas Supreme Court. Justice Shawn Womack spent a decade as a Republican legislator, while Justice Barbara Webb is the spouse of former Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb. He’s running as a Republican for lieutenant governor.
Does a judicial candidate’s partisan history matter? It does provide voters a window into their outlook, although people can certainly change over time. Also, justices rule on issues that are inherently partisan and political. One case that may come before the court involves the state’s new congressional maps, drawn by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.
This year’s races have been relatively tame affairs. DeLay raised the most money – $122,025. That’s four times more than Baker, the incumbent he’s challenging, but it’s not enough to run a big-time campaign. Thankfully, the races have not attracted the mudslinging outside groups that have invaded Arkansas in past races, in one race supporting Wynne.
Among the candidates, DeLay has been the most outspoken about his viewpoints. His website features links to news stories reaching back to his time in the Legislature regarding issues such as gun rights, illegal immigration and abortion. A bill he sponsored in 1995 would make aborting a viable fetus – meaning one that could live outside the womb – a felony. At the time, it was a misdemeanor.
In a recent Facebook post, he said the Arkansas Supreme Court races are the most important on the ballot. That’s because the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision would send the issue back to the states and state courts.
“It’s critically important you know who is the conservative choice as you go to make your decision to go to the polls,” he said, signaling the direction he would vote in a court case.
U.S. Supreme Court justice nominees facing Senate confirmation typically decline to answer even basic questions about their beliefs. Their reasoning is they might face a related case in court. Sometimes their non-answers border on the ridiculous.
DeLay is going the opposite direction. The Associated Press recently reported him saying, “I think we should drop the pretense. My history is what it is.”
Is that approach un-judicial or refreshingly honest? Either way, partisan politics is a part of the judicial system – definitely when justices are elected, and also when they’re not.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
