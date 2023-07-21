Regardless of Sen. Tom Cotton’s personal reasons for deciding not to run for president in 2024, politically it’s looking like a smart move.

Cotton announced last November that he would not be making the race despite having previously made repeated trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, which host the first two Republican contests. He cited his desire to be at home for his two young sons as his reason for not making the run.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.