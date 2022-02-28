In Kirby, Ark., students go to school Mondays through Thursdays and have a three-day weekend every week.
The district, which is an hour southwest of Hot Springs, made the switch in 2019-20 partly to distinguish itself in a state where students have options and where qualified teachers are sometimes in short supply.
But it’s not so special any more. Fifteen other districts and public charter schools have moved to a four-day week, and others are considering doing so. Under Act 688 passed by the Arkansas Legislature last year, school districts can create alternate calendars consisting not of the traditional 178 days but of 1,068 hours of instruction in a particular subject. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, and Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.
The law allows schools more flexibility in designing their schedules. In Kirby, the school days have been extended by 72 minutes. Two or three Friday mornings a month, the school hosts an enrichment program where it offers remediation and tutoring services.
Arkansas was the last state west of the Mississippi River where schools started having four-day weeks, said Dr. Jon Turner, an associate professor at Missouri State University. In his state, 119 of the 518 public non-charter schools are on a four-day week. In the 11 years it’s been available, only one school has adopted a four-day week and then gone back to five days.
Turner said there’s not much evidence that switching to a four-day week matters much academically either way, as long as instructional time isn’t cut.
Instead, there are other benefits. Kirby’s four-day week has made it easier to keep and attract teachers. Kirby can’t pay as much as bigger districts, but it can offer something more valuable: time. When high school Principal Jason Burns made his first two hires back when the school had a five-day week, the only prospects who applied weren’t certified to teach their subjects. Now he has a file with about 20 teachers from elsewhere who want to work there. Superintendent Pike Palmer said his teachers would “have a riot” if the district tried to return to a five-day week.
Before moving to a four-day week, Kirby was hovering around the 350-student enrollment mark that put it at risk of forced consolidation with its neighbors. Now it has more than 400 students. Palmer told me that’s partly because students move to the district, or don’t leave, because of the four-day week.
Burns isn’t seeing the droopiness he previously saw in the hallways on Monday mornings. The weekend doesn’t seem so far away.
“You take away Friday, but we also really to me got rid of hump day, too,” he said. “By the time you get home Tuesday, you’re halfway done.”
The extra day helps Kaylee Cogburn, a senior, take a Virtual Arkansas class online. Many assignments are made Thursday and are due the following Monday, so she has that time available to do them. The longer day’s longer class periods let her pre-calculus teacher give students time to do their homework in class, where they can get help.
Another benefit: Kirby saves about $40,000 to $50,000 a year through reduced transportation and utility costs.
The Atkins School District, which is between Conway and Russellville, moved to a four-day week this school year. While the number of student contact days fell from 178 to 143, school days on Tuesdays through Fridays were lengthened by 63 minutes.
The district has been very precise and intentional in finding more instructional time. It reduced transition times between classes in high school from five minutes to four. (Kirby students have three minutes.) This year it had only one football and one basketball pep rally. Its Mondays off coincide with holidays, so there’s some extra hours saved there.
Maybe one downside to a four-day week is that the young people graduating from these high schools someday will have to adjust to the adult world’s five-day workweeks and email-filled weekends.
On the other hand, maybe the rest of us could learn from these school districts. How many companies could give employees three days off every week if they worked longer hours, with fewer distractions, during the other four?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.