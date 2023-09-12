If there’s anything Arkansans might agree about these days, it’s that litter is bad. The Great Arkansas Cleanup gives us all a chance to do something about it.
The annual event sponsored by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission encourages Arkansans to pick up the trash covering much of the Natural State – pick it up year-round, of course, but especially Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. Events are being scheduled during that time period in communities across the state.
The cleanup is one of two such events each year. In the spring Great American Cleanup, 15,169 volunteers in all 75 counties participated.
The fall event kicked off Wednesday at North Little Rock’s Riverview Park with an Arkansas River inlet serving as the backdrop. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke. Her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, campaigned hard while in office for the state’s 1/8-cent conservation tax, 1 percent of which goes to Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
Tourism is said to be the state’s No. 2 industry behind agriculture. Sanders has made outdoor tourism a signature issue through her Natural State Initiative led by her husband, Bryan. Also on hand were Colbie Jones, director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, and some poor dude sweltering in a costume dressed as the commission’s mascot, Otto the Otter.
The commission’s website, keeparkansasbeautiful.com, offers ways for people to volunteer, either for a community event or, for the more individualistic among us, the one-person Litter Grabber program. In both cases, Keep Arkansas Beautiful will provide trash bags and gloves.
The issue has become a big one for me. A few years ago, I judged a homeschooling student speaker contest in Little Rock. One young man talked about plastics pollution. Of all the issues to worry about, I had not thought much about that one.
One problem with plastic is that it lasts many years – centuries actually. And it doesn’t decompose. Instead, it just becomes little pieces of microplastics, which have been found in lungs, digestive systems, breast milk and placentas. Researchers in the Netherlands found particles in the blood in 17 of 22 anonymous donors tested.
Millions of tons of plastic are discharged into the oceans via rivers. Those would include the Arkansas and Mississippi, where a carelessly discarded water bottle or other piece of plastic can make its way into the Gulf of Mexico.
You may have heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located halfway between Hawaii and California. Twice the size of Texas, it’s the largest of five accumulations of trash worldwide brought together by ocean currents. That plastic can be consumed by sea life, travel up the food chain and eventually be eaten by us. Scientists even found a bag at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean.
You and I cannot change the world. All we can do is our part. We can start by living less wastefully and reducing the plastics we consume. That’s not easy to do, but buying in bulk, avoiding overly packaged products and shopping with our own bags or at least single-bagging instead of double-bagging can be a start. We can make sure we dispose of trash properly. Recycling is good, although we have to do it correctly and smartly, and by itself it’s not the answer.
And of course, we can take part in the Great Arkansas Cleanup. Even if there’s not an event nearby, on a morning walk we can carry a couple of leftover grocery sacks (that we used for 15 minutes from the store to our door) and collect the trash we see along the way. Count each water bottle retrieved as a deep knee bend.
Most of all, it starts with knowing and caring. Regardless of our politics or where we land on certain environmental issues, we can all agree that littering is bad and that we want to keep Arkansas beautiful.
The best way to do that is to produce less trash so that it never hits the ground in the first place. And when it does, regardless of the reason or whoever’s at fault, we can pick it up.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
