If there’s anything Arkansans might agree about these days, it’s that litter is bad. The Great Arkansas Cleanup gives us all a chance to do something about it.

The annual event sponsored by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission encourages Arkansans to pick up the trash covering much of the Natural State – pick it up year-round, of course, but especially Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. Events are being scheduled during that time period in communities across the state.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.