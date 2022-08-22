Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 while ensuring each teacher received at least a $4,000 raise. He did that after Mississippi raised its minimum salary to $41,500.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.