For a long time, northwest Arkansas and central Arkansas have driven the state’s economic growth. Many other areas have not prospered as much. Two-thirds of the state’s 75 counties lost population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. That’s not surprising. People move to where the jobs are.

But lately, there’s been a lot of good news coming from other parts of Arkansas. The Wall Street Journal recently reported – as relayed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette – that Exxon Mobil plans to build processing facilities near Magnolia capable of producing annually up to 110,000 tons of lithium. That metal is used for batteries for electric cars and other applications. The amount would be equal to roughly 15 percent of the world’s total production last year.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

