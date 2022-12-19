Will anyone in Congress follow Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s example and serve as an independent? Maybe. Will it be someone from Arkansas? Not for the foreseeable future.
The Arizona senator made a splash last week by announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party, just days after Democrats won a big victory in Georgia to gain a 51-49 edge in the Senate.
Sinema’s declaration won’t change the balance of power because she’ll still “caucus” with the Democrats, meaning she’ll vote for their leaders as opposed to Republicans. She was already somewhat independent in her approach, much to her more liberal Democratic colleagues’ annoyance.
If she had remained a Democrat, she almost certainly would have faced a primary challenge in two years that she probably would have lost. One poll found she had a 76 percent unfavorable rating among likely Democratic primary voters in Arizona.
Her defection, however, does mean there are now three independents in the 100-member Senate, and fewer Democrats (48) than Republicans (49). Democrats will maintain control because all three independents caucus with them, the others being Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.
Meanwhile, the Senate’s most prominent remaining centrist Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, wouldn’t guarantee he will stay with the party, either.
In his 2013 book, “The Centrist Manifesto,” Dartmouth College professor Charles Wheelan described “the fulcrum strategy,” the idea being a small number of truly independent, centrist senators could control the balance of power in a closely divided Senate.
If Sinema and Manchin were joined by one or two independent or at least independent-minded Republicans – perhaps Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and/or Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – it could force that body to be less partisan and seek more bipartisan, common-ground solutions.
In Utah, independent candidate Evan McMullin, a former Republican, this year promised he wouldn’t caucus with either party. He looked competitive and made the Republican incumbent nervous, but he lost in the final vote.
Having a more centrist, less partisan Senate would only address half the problem considering the House of Representatives is so partisan. But it’s also so closely divided that the same principle would apply.
At the moment, there are no independents or third-party members in the 435-member House, even though a recent Quinnipiac University poll found 35 percent of Americans identified as independent while 12 percent said they were “other.”
What about Arkansas? There is almost no chance Sens. Tom Cotton or John Boozman would ever defect from their party. Neither would the state’s four members of the House of Representatives.
It also seems unlikely that the state would elect any independents to replace them. Arkansas did vote for third-party presidential candidate George Wallace in 1968, but that was a different time.
The annual Arkansas Poll taken by the University of Arkansas’ Dr. Janine Perry found that 32 percent of the state’s very likely voters were independent and 5 percent called themselves “other.” In comparison, 37 percent called themselves Republicans while 24 percent said they were Democrats.
But most independents in Arkansas lean either toward the Republican (53 percent) or Democratic (22 percent) Party. Only 17 percent said they were “just independent.”
Independents and third parties haven’t gotten much traction in a lot of states, and that’s definitely true in Arkansas. This year, the Libertarian Party ran an experienced gubernatorial candidate, Ricky Harrington, who managed only 1.84 percent of the vote. The centrist Forward Party, which is trying to organize in other states, hasn’t gained a foothold here.
The Legislature’s lone independent, former Republican Sen. Jim Hendren of Gravette, is leaving the Senate in January. On the plus side, Michael John Gray, who served in the state House as a Democrat and was Democratic Party of Arkansas chairman until last year, was elected Woodruff County judge in November as an independent.
One of the main reasons Congress isn’t functioning well these days is because it was designed so that all members would be independents focused on defending their states’ and districts’ interests and on protecting the legislative branch against the encroachments of the executive and the judiciary. Parties are nowhere to be found in the Constitution.
We’re obviously going to have them, but could their power be reduced? Yes, if fewer members of Congress were members of one.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
