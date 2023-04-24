Arkansans can argue about whether Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first 100 days in office were successful. This much would be hard to dispute: They were definitely consequential.

Sanders marked the milestone Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the nation’s youngest governor said she is a “change-maker, not a caretaker of the status quo.”

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.