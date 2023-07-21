Shula Kopf: Quilt finds a new home

Dear Editor,
(A column printed in March asked for help finding the family of a heirloom quilt. Find the article at tinyurl.com/3S46F72D)
The quilt will make its way from Tel Aviv, Israel, to the Rawlings family next week. This is my opportunity to thank you for making it happen.
It took a while, but one of Leona (King) Rawlings' great-grandsons was doing genealogical research online and happened on the column so graciously published in the Daily Citizen newspaper.
He is the grandson of Paul Rawlings' sister, Florence. "Thank you for taking such good care of this family heirloom," he wrote. I decided to give the quilt to him. He is a direct descendant of the woman who made it, and from his genealogical research and what he wrote, it is obvious that he will treat the quilt as a family heirloom.
He sent me a photo of Leona, and it was touching to see the face of the woman who, with thousands of painstaking stitches, created the quilt.
Paul Rawlings passed away this May, after you published the column. You can easily find his obituary online. May his memory be a blessing.
After he retired to Heber Springs, Paul wrote a monthly column about politics for the Sun-Times. Looking over my correspondence with Paul over the years, he mentioned to me that his mother, Leona King Rawlings (Cave City), had written a weekly column for the Batesville Record.
So not only did she make quilts but she was also a journalist. That makes me smile, that the two of us, journalists, honored a fellow journalist long dead. There is something poignant about that.
Paul also sent me a parable about life. How we board a train at birth with people getting on and off the train. He ended it by saying, “Thank you for being a passenger on my train.”
Paul was certainly a significant passenger on mine, and I feel good that I was able to honor his memory thanks to your help.
Shula Kopf
Tel Aviv, Israel
