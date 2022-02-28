Dear Editor,
I am a resident of Searcy and these are my feelings on the A&P tax.
I don't understand how on the first vote pertaining to this, it was voted against by the voters, but yet the Searcy City Council passed it anyway. Then, comes this last special vote again for a 1-percent sales tax, which passed so we were told. And I'm still very concerned that there won't be a special third round of voting for more increase in taxing.
I feel the need to voice my opinion. I'm taxed out. I have no more to give. This last year with the pandemic and now all the increase in pricing on everything, I have no choice but to select wisely when spending, therefore I will have to go outside of Searcy to spend my little income.
To the businesses of Searcy, you can thank the increase in taxes for your loss of my business. I am a veteran and with the war by Russia and all the uncertainty that brings and everything you touch doubling and some tripling in price and the extreme high tax in this city, I have no choice.
Sandra Jamez
Searcy
