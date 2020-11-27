Once upon a time, there were two friends, one an optimist and one a pessimist. As they neared the top of the stairs one day, the optimist stumbled and fell, rolling and tumbling head over heels all the way to the bottom of the staircase.
As the optimist managed to slowly and painstakingly pick himself up, assess his abrasions, lacerations and already-forming contusions, his pessimist friend called gleefully from the landing above, “What do you have to say for yourself now?” The optimist replied, “Thank the Lord that is over!”
One of the many life lessons that my mom taught me when I was just a lad growing up in the hills of north Arkansas was to always say “Thank you” when someone would do something for me. After we were married, my wife nicknamed me “The ‘Thank You’ Boy.” Hopefully, that was an indication that Mom’s lesson had taken at least a little.
The great Dr. Bob Jones Sr., founder of Bob Jones University and now in Heaven, once said, “When the flower of gratitude dies on the heart of a man (person), that man (person) is well nigh dead.” Very well said, Dr. Jones!
In Psalm 103:1-5, David said, “Bless the Lord. O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits, Who forgiveth all thine iniquities, Who healeth all thy diseases, Who redeemeth thy life from destruction, Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies, Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
We, here in America, have so much to be thankful for, not only at Thanksgiving time, but always and every day. The only thing I know of that has no reason to be thankful at this great season of the year is the turkey. The poor turkey is hit in the neck, loses his head, they break his legs, knock the stuffing out of him, cut him to the heart and pick on him for weeks. Ha! – but true.
There are so many things for which I am thankful to God that I would like to mention. First, I am thankful for my heritage. David said in Psalm 16:6, “I have a goodly heritage.” I was blessed to have godly grandparents on both sides of my family who loved the Lord, prayed for me and shared their faith to me. I have five brothers right here in Arkansas that love me very much and I love them, also. They all know the Lord and, for the first time in over 41 years of ministry, I live close enough that some of them are able to be a part of the church I pastor.
In addition, I have a godly wife, Melissia, who loves me, prays for me, supports me, loves the Lord and the people of God we are so greatly privileged to serve. I am so blessed!
I am thankful for my health. I can walk, talk. see, hear, think – well, sometimes I can think?? Ha! I can sit up and take nourishment and how I love that Thanksgiving nourishment some folks call a feast!
God also has blessed me with healing. There have been times when the trials of life have come to me or a friend has proven untrue and God has sent His healing in my soul. Another blessing I am grateful for is my help. Psalm 121:2 says, “My help cometh from the Lord, which made Heaven and earth.” When trouble comes knocking at my door, I let Jesus answer the door for me.
How thankful I am for my hope! In Psalm 39:7, we read, “My hope is in Thee.” My hope in Christ is steadfast, solid and secure in Him.
Finally, let me say I am thankful for heaven. It is the home of every born-again believer who has seen themselves as a simmer in need of a Savior and has turned their heart and life to God for the salvation of their soul and to be washed in the cleansing blood of Christ. Thank you, Lord! Amen!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
