Does it really do any good to pray and does prayer really work? The answers you receive to these questions probably depend on whom you ask. The Bible has much to say in response to these all-important questions. The reality is that prayer offers us many benefits, and I would like for us to consider some of these.
First, prayer gives us peace beyond comprehension. Philippians 4:6-7 assures us, “Be careful (worry) for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” There is no peace like the peace Jesus gives to all those who call upon Him in the time of need.
A second benefit of prayer is a sense of God’s nearness. In James 4:8 we read, “Draw nigh (near) to God, and He will draw nigh to you.” Psalm 145:18 promises us, “The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon Him, to all that call upon Him in truth.” He has never failed fulfilling one of His promises.
A third benefit of prayer is that God hears us when we pray. Our God is a prayer-hearing God as we can readily see in Psalm 18:6, “In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried unto my God: He heard my voice out of His temple, and my cry came before Him, even into His ears.” Psalm 65:2 simply puts it, “O Thou that hearest prayer, unto Thee shall all flesh come.”
One of my favorite childhood memories takes me back to when I was about 8 years old and officiated the funeral of a deceased fly. I “laid him out” and placed sticks around him in a rectangular formation for his coffin. After a brief home-going sermon, I bowed my head to pray for his grieving family and to thank the Lord for Heaven. Before I finished praying, I heard a loud buzzing sound and opened my eyes just in time to see a huge red wasp swoop down, pick up Mr. Fly and soar away. In my little mind, I thought, “Wow, what a powerful prayer and what an amazing and immediate answer!”
All humor aside, God chooses sometimes to hear and answer our prayers just that quickly.
A fourth benefit of prayer is that God delights in us when we pray. We read in Proverbs 15:8, “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord, but the prayer of the upright is His delight.” Don’t we all desire that God would be able to delight in us?
A fifth prayer benefit is that it meets our daily needs, “Give us this day our daily bread” (Matthew 6:11). The point of this passage of Scripture is that we who know the Lord as our Savior can trust Him to meet our needs every day.
A sixth benefit of prayer to God is that it gives us daily boldness as we fight the good fight of our faith. Ephesians 6 tells us to put on the whole armor of God and Verses 18 and 19 read, “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit ... and that utterance may be given unto me that I may open my mouth boldly to make known the mystery of the Gospel.” Prayer gives us the boldness and power to do whatever God leads us to do in His service.
The seventh and most important benefit of prayer to God is the salvation of our soul from sin, fitting us for Heaven when this life ends. Romans 10:13 promises us, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Nothing for all time and eternity will ever benefit us as much as coming to know Jesus as Savior and Lord.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.