“Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.”
– 1 Peter 3:15
Here’s hoping the group of 23 trying to help Searcy pass a 1-percent permanent sales and use tax follows through on its plans to “educate voters” on why the city needs that $6.5 million per year.
Sure, the city has outlined why it says it needs $6.5 million per year, but if you told me you would give me $1 million if I could show that I need it, I guarantee you I could come up with a plan for spending it. The city can’t just stick a “master plan” out there and think that’s good enough; it needs to be able to explain and defend its plan.
For example, we know based on information provided by the city that through March of this year, it had spent more than $12 million of $39,410,034 from the eight-year, 1-percent tax passed in 2014 on one-time expenses, such as building a pool, an Information Technology Department building and new Fire Station No. 2. That’s around 30 percent of the funds (and what I counted as one-time expenses was conservative).
How can the city say it has $6.5 million in ongoing yearly expenses when $1.9 million a year in the eight-year plan was being used for one-offs? Especially since the plan for the permanent tax looks like it includes only less than $600,000 yearly for one-offs?
Has the city forgone paying ongoing operational costs these past seven years to do one-time projects? Has the city’s operational costs increased so much that it cannot even promise to use more than $600,000 a year on unnamed quality-of-life projects? If officials are basically saying they need at least $6 million now to maintain (sans possible quality-of-life projects) compared to needing around $4.5 million for those expenses when the temporary tax was passed, what’s the reasoning for that?
Those are some of the questions that need to be answered for Searcy voters to support this tax in the Nov. 9 special election after not backing it in the Feb. 9 special election. We had hoped to sit down with Mayor Kyle Osborne and have him answer them, but after initially agreeing to do that, he decided to decline to meet face to face “after careful consideration.”
It appears based on the letter that he sent me that he views me as an opponent of the tax and feels “the most fair way to communicate is in writing.” I am not anti-tax; I’m pro-explanation, especially when taxpayers will be permanently paying the tax. I have said multiple times before that it is apparent that the city needs more than the half-cent permanent tax that it has. If officials can fully explain and defend why the city needs a full 1-cent more than that, then I’ll be more than happy to back it.
The mayor seems to believe he’s already done an adequate job of explaining and defending the tax. He wrote, “I met an untold number of times with your paper prior to the February election and explained in great detail how important this election was for our citizens and our city. Nothing had changed regarding the renewal of the sales and use tax. It is still extremely important to the continued operation of vital services to our community.”
I’ve admitted before that I was not the best math student, so maybe I’ve been a little dense when it comes to his explanations, but I remember us waiting all the way up until the election for Osborne to lay out a plan for using the money, and it never came. Then, the tax failed to garner the support it needed to pass.
The city has since put out that “master plan,” and that’s a good start. But if the mayor wants enough voters to agree that 1 percent is necessary, more needs to be said about those needs.
We will be seeking that information over the next month from Osborne and the city’s department heads. But as the city’s chief executive, the mayor primarily should be the one who answers both the tough and easy questions about the tax, whether they come from someone who supports it or someone who opposes it. If he is unwilling or unable, then you shouldn’t vote for it.
Maybe he will provide those answers as we submit questions to him “in writing” over the next few weeks to present you with what you need to make an educated decision. If not, then hopefully this group of 23 will educate all of us on what the city truly needs.
