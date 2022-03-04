So I’m driving my son to one of his practices and I ask the age-old parent-to-kid question: “What’d you learn in school today.” I wasn’t surprised when I heard that he was learning about the Civil War era in history class. I was, however, surprised that when I asked what he had learned about the Civil War, what came first to his lips was, “We learned Abraham Lincoln was a racist.”
How would you respond? I responded with indignity. What? Of all things kids should learn about the Civil War – the famous battles of Gettysburg and Shiloh, the role of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 54th Massachusetts Regiment (the subject of one of my favorite films, “Glory”), General Sherman’s burning of Atlanta, and the list goes on. But no, what my son primarily remembers about the Civil War era is that Abraham Lincoln was a racist. I was a little bit angry.
I’m not a historian by trade, so I had to do some digging to figure out how people were coming to a conclusion that seemed so counterintuitive. Wasn’t Lincoln one of the people who did the most to end slavery in the United States? How could that man be racist?
Well, it turns out that in some campaign speeches, Lincoln did say some things that if spoken today by anyone would have them branded as a first-rate white supremacist. In one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, he states that he is not in favor of marriage between Blacks and Whites, and he goes so far as to say that he was not in favor of African-Americans having voting privileges or serving on juries. He goes so far as to say that White people should be seen as a superior race. Well, now, what do you do with that?
Excuses could be made, of course, for political expediency. Lincoln was debating a man who was a rabid white-supremacist and an advocate for slavery. Lincoln does not want to be viewed as a radical – someone on the extreme edges of what the majority culture could accept – so he plays to the crowd’s sensibilities, while also, in the same speech, making clear that he is opposed to slavery and wants to be rid of it. But it still sounds so, well, racist!
Maybe an analogy will help. I believe that saying Lincoln was a racist is like saying Babe Ruth was an average hitter. One could make the argument that if Babe Ruth played in today’s game, he would be facing better pitchers with 100-mph fastballs and breaking pitches that weren’t even invented in Ruth’s era.
Taking all the innovations of pitching into account and how much bigger, stronger and faster players are in today’s game, Ruth would surely only be an average hitter in one of today’s line-ups. But, of course, Ruth is regarded as one of the greatest of all time because of what he did in his era, against the pitchers and fellow hitters of his era.
It is unfair for us, I believe, to judge a player by standards that are far outside of his own times, for who knows, if Ruth would have been given today’s advantages with training perhaps he would still stand out as the best.
Let’s look at Lincoln similarly. Lincoln’s stance his entire political career was against slavery. When the Dred Scott decision came down in 1857, which made it impossible for African-Americans to have due process, he vocally opposed it.
While the Emancipation Proclamation was definitely a political move to put pressure on the South during the Civil War, Lincoln must be given credit for penning a document that put on official paper the dream of those Americans who wanted to see an end to what Lincoln himself had labeled America’s great sin. Lincoln also worked toward the passage of the 13th Amendment, which would abolish slavery nationwide.
Oh, and though when he campaigned he had said he didn’t favor having Black voters or jurors, by the end of the Civil War he was calling for Black suffrage as part of what Reconstruction meant for the South.
Can a man who did all this, in a cultural climate that accepted white supremacy as a matter of course and in climate where much of the country obviously favored the owning of Black Americans as slaves, really be labeled a racist? To do so takes Lincoln completely out of his time and places him in ours. It’s the same as saying Babe Ruth was just an average hitter. I refuse to believe it.
To make this argument takes a little time and a little understanding. It’s much easier for a teacher to read one thing Lincoln said and say, “See, he’s a racist.” Our kids deserve more. They need teachers who understand historical context and complexity and are not so quick to pass judgment on people of the past who achieved great things just because they didn’t live within our own cultural standards.
N.S. Boone is an associate professor of English at Harding University.
