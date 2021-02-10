Dear Editor,
The recent vote opposing both the bond issue (64 percent against) and the extension of the tax increase (54 percent against) should not be a surprise. It appears that Searcy taxpayers do not like a top-down approach when it comes to large expenditures.
For example, the City Council passed the A&P tax in 2009, but Searcy voters rejected it the next year. And in 2017, Searcy voters turned down a 3-mill tax increase that was intended for a $13 million library bond. Add to this the 2021 rejection of the tax increase and the baseball bond, and what do we have? An engaged electorate that loves Searcy, but that does not want to be saddled with taxes for proposed projects that have not been properly analyzed regarding long-term financial commitments and return on investment.
How can this be remedied?
More community engagement: A new process should be implemented regarding how issues are brought forth for voter approval. New initiatives should start with community town-hall meetings — not have them as an afterthought a mere two weeks before an election. A robust discussion of ideas and initiatives to improve the quality of life in Searcy can be discussed openly at these grass-roots meetings. A third-party consultant, selected by a committee of citizens, should be present to listen intently, identify trends and create a list of proposals that were generated by the participants.
More questions answered: The next step is for the consultant to provide a realistic analysis regarding (1) the initial cost of each new initiative, (2) ongoing operating and maintenance costs, (3) the estimated numbers and percent of residents who will benefit from the project, and (4) an expected return on investment over time. With this information in hand, another series of public meetings can be held so informed taxpayers can prioritize the projects and provide input.
More transparency: An annual report showing sources of income, expenses and return on investment for various projects is necessary to gain and keep the public trust. This is not to suggest that there is anything inappropriate taking place in the city’s handling of funds; rather, the goal should be full transparency regarding how funds are spent. What was added with the temporary sale tax funds? How are the county funds used? How are street improvements determined? Where is improvement needed? A bland list of dollar amounts is simplistic and wholly inadequate for taxpayers who want to know how their investment in Searcy is being spent.
More diversity: The Searcy A&P Commission is comprised of two City Council members, three people associated with the Chamber of Commerce, and one — only one — citizen-at-large. This needs to change with increased representation of citizens, unless the configuration is set by statute. Either way, the monthly meetings should be moved to the evenings and should be widely publicized so taxpayers can attend.
No more special elections: In his 2019 State of the City remarks, our mayor announced his intention to use A&P funds to “get much needed improvements to our sports complex enabling us to host ball tournaments thus filling up our hotels and restaurants.” If this was his plan in 2019, he had more than enough time to get a bond initiative ready for the 2020 general election. Instead, Searcy was forced to pay for a special election where fewer than 2,000 people voted. Our elected officials in Searcy need to pass a resolution doing away with special elections for tax purposes. As one recent writer stated, they are “sneaky” and should be eliminated.
The people have spoken. The elected officials of Searcy need to make some significant changes if they intend to move forward with the confidence that Searcy voters support them.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
