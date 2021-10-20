Not against tax, but need to know where funds are going
Dear Editor,
Dr. Cheri Yecke has made great points in opposition of the push to make the temporary one-cent tax permanent. The Daily Citizen asked the mayor and Will Moore to sit in at a meeting with the paper to review her findings relative to the tax proposal and both men declined to attend.
Early on when the A&P tax was proposed, I wrote a letter suggesting that the voters should be aware of a possible bait and switch concerning the use of A&P tax money if it passed.
The administration was very vague about explaining the use for the money except it would be used to promote the city as a vacation destination. There was no explanation for what that meant. Later, there was a grand proposal to update all the sports fields with the money. There was the switch. Fortunately, the tax did not pass.
That did not deter the city. The council passed the ordinance for the tax without any taxpayer input. The A&P tax revenue is being used for everything but promoting the city. It is a cash cow for profligate spending.
Next, the mayor initiated a bond issue for double the amount needed for the proposed projects, which were the upgrades for the sports fields. Neither he nor anyone else would explain the need for the extra amount in the bond issue. The bond would be paid back with A&P money, which would tie up for years the tax revenue generated.
While that was going on, the mayor said he had been in secret negotiations with an individual to purchase some property. The property is a field next to the sports complex; the mayor wants to make it into a parking lot. The council approved the purchase price of 275,000 dollars with no thought given to the cost of developing the field into a parking lot.
The city leaders are complaining that there is no money to do what is needed. Those 275,000 dollars would have paid for some of the needs of the city.
If the one-cent extension is passed, there is a good possibility that the extra half cent will be used on the sports fields. Is that the reason that the mayor and others refuse to discuss with the taxpayers where the extra money will be spent? Is some of it going to be used to make that field into a parking lot?
Inquiring taxpayers would like to know their intentions. But it seems like we are just pesky nuisances when we want to know what they are doing with our money.
In my opinion, the group of 23 has been less than forthcoming about how and where the money will be spent except for some flowery platitudes in an attempt to cause voters to approve the tax extension.
Don’t take me wrong: I am not against needed funds to operate the city, but I refuse to vote for additional taxes when the city fathers and others will not be forthcoming about how the money will be spent. There must be a delineated explanation for the need to make the one-cent tax permanent. The bait is out there; now be aware of the switch. How will the other half-cent be used?
I would support a half-cent as Dr. Yecke proposed since half of the present one cent is being used for the necessary operations of the city.
Donald E. Clem
Searcy
Depend on logic, faith
Dear Editor,
Logic. It’s something I rely on daily to make decisions. Faith. It’s the basis of everything I do. When I use logic combined with my faith I see with clarity that the 1-cent renewal on the Nov. 9 ballot is something I will cast a vote for. In short, the 1-cent renewal is both reasonable and critically needed for the city of Searcy.
As a wife, mother, business professional and someone who sees Searcy for the special place it is, I am asking all Searcy citizens to consider the effects on our hometown if the 1-cent sales tax is not renewed on Nov. 9.
I remember when my husband stood on the side of the road holding signs asking citizens to vote when the 1-cent tax was first presented and passed, nearly eight years ago. The stakes were high! We all knew it. There was an urgency. We were raising a young family, and both knew that if the 1-cent tax didn’t pass it would be a major detriment to our community. We were so grateful when it passed, but there was a sunset. We are presented with the challenges of the sunset today, however, we have an opportunity to keep the progress going with the renewal.
As we move closer to the Nov. 9 vote, I want to remind you of what you are voting for with the 1-cent renewal: Providing over $1.5 million for Searcy police officers and first responders, ensuring those individuals receive competitive salaries, retirement benefits and equipment to keep us safe; delivering over $2.6 million each year for infrastructure work, including much-needed street and drainage maintenance and construction, a new annual sidewalk and drainage program, street lights and traffic signs and signals; ensuring funding for city services and equipment such as trash pickup, leaf disposal, mulch grinding, and a 90-day emergency fund; investing in Parks and Recreation area maintenance and operational resources throughout the city to better maintain our community parks.
Vote for your children, your grandchildren, your future children, nieces, nephews, your students and anyone who will make a life in Searcy for years to come.
Please do not assume someone else will vote. Make every effort to exercise your right to vote on Nov. 9. Early voting begins on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the cooperative extension office, which is located at the fairgrounds.
Logic and faith. Rely on both when casting your vote.
Brooke Pryor
Searcy
