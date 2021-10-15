Dear Editor,
I am writing against extending the 1-percent tax.
Searcy does not need a full 1 percent. The paper reported in April that half of the $6.5 million from the eight-year tax is spent annually on recurring needs and the other half is spent on one-time projects. Besides, the city must have received its federal COVID-19 funds by now — how are those funds to be spent?
The city did nothing to inform us about the need for the tax in February and citizens voted it down. Now, only eight months later, we suddenly see this big push for the tax, with people saying it’s a “dire need.” Why was it not a “dire need” in February but suddenly a “dire need” now?
I love Searcy, but I am voting against the 1-percent tax.
Sue Hixson
Searcy
