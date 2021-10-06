Dear Editor,
I have examined the PowerPoint presentation that was put together by the Committee of 23 Citizens, and have a concern about their data. (It is available at www.cityofsearcy.org/news-updates/focusgroup.)
On slide 5, titled "City Revenue Per Person," Searcy is compared to 15 other cities and "ranks last" in revenue per person. However, among these cities, Searcy (pop. 22,937) is compared to Little Rock (pop. 202,591) and Fayetteville (pop. 93,949). In fact, seven of the cities have populations over 30,000. The overall average for the cities included in the comparison is 45,341. It appears that the cities were cherrypicked to make Searcy look like it doesn't measure up.
I created a similar chart, using cities with populations similar to Searcy, and they have an average population of 27,071. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The city with the highest population in her comparison is Hot Springs at 37,930 while three of the cities have a lower population than Searcy's.) When Searcy is compared to her peer cities, we are among the highest spending based on Arkansas Legislative Audit figures. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Her chart showed Searcy, at $762 per capita being 10th-highest among similar-sized cities, with five higher.)
Thank you for this opportunity to make the people of Searcy aware of the facts.
Dr. Cheri Pierson Yecke
Searcy
