The mayor has not addressed what he is going to do in seven to 10 years (the life of an artificial turf). The cost at that time could be anywhere from a minimum of 60 percent all the way up to 100 percent. He won't have an A&P tax because he is taking it all for 30 years with this bite. So is he going to do the same thing that he did with the garbage trucks — let them fall apart and then say we need more money?
He has also never addressed that all he has is a preliminary approval to proceed with construction. They have to present a final plan and the current plan they presented says that they are not going to dig any farther than 8 inches. They have also been informed by the pipeline company that should anything go wrong at any time, that pipeline could be dug up in a moment's notice. That is why nobody builds any structure over a pipeline, yet our mayor proposes to spend $600,000 for two fields over a pipeline. If you think that is smart, vote for it. But if you are wondering like me what is going to happen at the end of seven years when those fields are obsolete, then vote no.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
