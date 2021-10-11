Dear Editor,
I have spent the better part of 21 years in Searcy, and I can attribute much of who I am, and what I value, to the community that exemplified it all for me to reflect. Growing up in Searcy taught me how to treat everyone I interact with as one of my neighbors. Going to school in Searcy instilled in me a love for lifelong learning and a heart for equal-opportunity education. Building community with friends and mentors in Searcy allowed me to have a broader perspective on life, full of sage advice from people who have walked a similar path ahead of me.
I had planned to leave town for college, and I almost did. But, now in my senior year at Harding, I am glad I stayed. Because I stayed, I have had the unique opportunity to pour back into the very community that has poured into me for so many years.
I am who I am today, because of this town. Searcy raised me because there is more to Searcy than what meets the eye. Yes, Searcy is a place, but more than that, Searcy is a community of people who look out for each other, care about each other and show love to each other as neighbors.
I believe in Searcy — I love Searcy — and I want the best for it. But, a reminiscent love of a past vision will not allow Searcy to continue to exist the way that it has for generations. If Searcy is to continue to raise up generations to come, it must be able to sustain the people who are living and working here today.
So, next month, I will be voting for the 1-cent tax renewal.
As an American, I am blessed to have my vote as my voice. While it’s easy to get bogged down with national politics, I know that in a community like Searcy, my voice is actually able to be heard. A local election like this is a chance to enact real, positive change for our entire city and anyone who visits.
I have so many friends who have chosen to come to Harding from out of state and have fallen in love with Searcy. Many students who choose Harding inspire their younger siblings to follow their lead. Many of my friends are here because their parents and even grandparents came to school as well. One of the most common themes I hear from current and past students is that Searcy is a hidden gem. Our hospitality and small-town charm keep people coming back, literally for generations. Yes, I chose to attend Harding as an institution, but I chose to stay in this town for a few more years because of the community that surrounds the campus.
The 1-cent renewal is just that — a renewal. This is a continuation of something we have all already been used to. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The 1-percent tax was passed in 2014 as an eight-year tax. The city is seeking to make it permanent in the Nov. 9 special election.) But, to be able to carry on with the lifestyle many of us have fallen in love with, and to eventually improve upon that, there has to be a solid infrastructure supporting it.
I am voting for the 1-cent renewal because I love this community and I believe in its future. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have stayed around for so long.
Everett Kirkman
Searcy
