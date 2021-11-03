Dear Editor,
Throughout both my legal and political careers, I have been very fortunate to live and work in Searcy, where people consistently try to improve the common good and give back to the city and state we live in. That's why Ginger and I have always returned "home" to this city. We have been fortunate to have had the ongoing support of our fellow citizens. Now, I hope you'll lend that same support to the Searcy council's goal of permanently extending the city's one-cent sales and use tax. This isn't a new tax; it's one we've all been benefiting from since 2014.
If the tax is voted down, we will lose more than 25 percent of our annual budget and gut our municipal infrastructure. Extending the tax rate, permanently, will allow Searcy to adequately fund our police and fire departments, our infrastructure, courts and recreation, sanitation and other essential services.
We cannot afford to risk diluting the quality of life that we've worked so hard to build over the years. This is my opinion, and, for what it's worth, these are my reasons for voting for the sales-tax extension Nov. 9. I hope you will also support this critical need.
Mike Beebe
Searcy
