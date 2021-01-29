Dear Editor,
According to statistics complied by the Aspen Institute, the percentage of youth (ages 6-12) playing baseball dropped by 3 percent from 2008-2018. Only 13.6 percent of youth, nationwide, now play baseball.
Yet Searcy voters are being asked to approve the issuance of over $14 million in capital improvement bonds to make our baseball fields “first class.” There are questions that need to be asked regarding this proposal:
1. Nationwide, fewer than 14 percent of youth play baseball. Question: What percent of Searcy children play baseball? What is that number?
2. Searcy officials set the date for this special election over four months ago. (See “Special election set for Feb. 9 for Searcy voters on $8.45 million bond issue,” Sept. 20, 2020, The Daily Citizen.) Question: Why were the first public hearings on the issue announced a mere two weeks before early voting was to begin?
3. The official plans call for $8.45 million to improve our fields, but the voters are being asked to approve $14 million in capital improvement bonds, to be repaid with A&P tax revenue. Question: Why is there such a tremendous discrepancy between the cost of the plans and the amount the voters are being asked to approve?
4. In 2017, Searcy voters turned down a 3-mill real/personal property tax increase that would have raised around $13 million for a new library. It was reported that the cost for construction was between $9.2-$9.8 million, with the rest being used for furnishings, etc. Question: If we could build a brand-new, 40,000-square foot library for around $9 million, doesn’t that make the $8.45 million for ballfield renovations seem incredibly high? (Not to mention the extra millions being requested.)
5. In 2016, Searcy voters approved $5.5 million to build the Searcy swim complex. The goal was to provide a new recreation complex for Searcy residents as well as to bring in out-of-town visitors, the same stated goals of the proposed $14 million baseball field request. Questions: What percentage of visitors to the swim complex are from out of town? What is the financial impact of these out-of-town visitors on local businesses? It seems like we should be looking at the answers to these questions before any vote on the ballfields takes place.
6. The City Council passed the A&P tax in 2009, but after a special election was held Searcy voters rejected the A&P tax the next year. It was reinstated by the City Council in March 2019, after Searcy was featured in “Small Business Revolution.” Questions: How much money is taken in through the A&P tax? How have these funds been used? What is the annual return on investment (ROI) resulting from these projects? Shouldn’t the public receive an annual accounting of tax dollars coming in via the A&P tax and how they are being used? It should be quite simple to provide a spreadsheet to The Daily Citizen so the public can be provided with transparency regarding funds coming in, funds going out and the calculated return on investment.
In the middle of a global pandemic, at a special election that officials knew about since September, voters are finally being asked for their input at the proverbial eleventh hour. This is an embarrassment.
With so little opportunity for input from the taxpaying public, these ballot initiatives might just pass. But if they do, voters will long remember the officials who pulled the wool over the voters’ eyes.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
