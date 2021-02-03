Dear Editor,
An open discussion took place at the town-hall meeting Feb. 1 regarding the proposed bond issue. Unfortunately, many unanswered questions remain.
For example, this bonding request is for the improvement of baseball fields. However, no one on the City Council knew how many Searcy youngsters even play baseball. What is that number? And what percent of Searcy youth play baseball? Is that number higher or lower than the 14 percent of youth who play baseball nationally?
Another question that was raised had to do with the percentage of the A&P tax that would be dedicated to this baseball bond. While acknowledging that it was “a large percentage,” no member knew what that estimated percentage would be. This is a 30-year commitment by Searcy taxpayers; we should know what percent of the A&P tax will have to be set aside each year to pay for the baseball fields.
One of the talking points presented for improving our baseball fields is that Searcy would be able to host tournaments. However, when a speaker asked what the return on investment was for other cities that have hosted tournaments, no concrete answer could be given. If Searcy taxpayers are being asked to vote for this bond issue because it would bring economic development, why have we not been given information regarding how tournaments have brought dollars into other localities?
Finally, there was no solid answer regarding why a plan for $8.45 million in baseball field improvements requires a $14 million bond issuance. Vague answers such as “we can look at the community center next” do not inspire confidence from taxpayers.
Until these questions and many more can be answered, Searcy taxpayers should vote no on both making the “new” sales tax permanent and on making a 30-year financial commitment for A&P dollars to be used for the city’s baseball fields.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
