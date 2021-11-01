Dear Editor,
I am against extending the one-cent sales tax for the city of Searcy. The issue for me is not the money. The issue is the unfairness of the tax.
The Searcy Country Club pays no city taxes (no property taxes, no sales taxes, no liquor taxes, no A&P taxes). This is just not fair to the rest of our citizens that do not frequent the club. Those fine folks who are privileged to belong to an exclusive club do not have to pay city taxes when using their membership.
I will make a bargain. If anyone can give me one good reason, just one, why the Searcy Country Club should not be annexed to the city, and help pay Searcy taxes, I will support the tax.
Doug Faith
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.