Dear Editor,
As we approach the upcoming vote Nov. 9 to permanently extend the 1-percent city sales tax, many Searcy citizens are unsure of what to do. On one hand, we love our town and want to enjoy enhanced community benefits. On the other, our suspicions of a city government that seemingly uses heavy-handed tactics to further encroach in our lives are warranted.
Those of us who love this town want to see Searcy grow and be an attractive place to raise families, start businesses and invite guests. We see a role for government to help by providing a safe environment with a strong fire and police presence, well-groomed roads and other vital services. We want outsiders to be impressed with our town, its amenities and what we have to offer. We enjoy our citywide events like Beats and Eats and Get Down Downtown, and the county fair which bring us together and unite us as a tight community of honest and selfless citizens. Will Moore and the now-famous 23 signatories have done a great job promoting these notions with outstanding presentations with graphs and strong arguments in support of our city government.
However, we have also seen the power of our elected officials grow beyond their mandate by rejecting our wishes at the ballot box and pushing their own agenda independently without our say-so. We did not want an A&P tax, but the City Council passed it anyway. We did not want to extend the 1 percent sales tax, but it has been brought back once again. Frankly, the government is wearing us down with its ever-encroaching tentacles into our daily lives. Our only say-so is our vote, yet it seems it is insufficient to rein in the expansive plans of our city government. There is sufficient cause for skepticism.
In a county that voted nearly 80 percent in favor of Donald Trump in 2020, it is no wonder we have a natural tendency to question and limit government action. It is written in our constitution, after all. We see massive government growth at the state and federal levels, and wonder how far this is going to go, and to what extent it will trickle down to our community. It is already affecting us with high federal and state income taxes, a 6.5-percent state sales tax (Missouri, Louisiana and Oklahoma are at 4 percent). Adding to this our high White County sales tax of 1.75 percent (Faulkner County is at 0.5 percent and Pulaski at 1 percent), it is clear we see our tax burden growing steadily.
And considering that before 1994, we had a 0-percent city tax with a population just 6,000 smaller than today, isn’t it logical that we start reeling in our rapidly-growing city expenses? A “no” vote would move us toward that end, though it does not in any way reduce our goal of making our town a great place to live. We just need to realize that we can do that without government funding. Our private entities are very capable of supporting and financing everything we want to do. If we want more parks, better ball fields, sanitation services, community events and promotional campaigns, our citizens and local enterprises are fully capable and ready to step up and do the job. We don’t need government to do it for us.
We are told a “no” vote would cause a 27 percent shortfall in our city’s budget. Besides the point that the original purpose of the tax was not meant for operational purposes, we can easily handle this reduction. Moving sanitation to the private sector alone could come close to taking care of that. And if our city has to make staff reductions, there are plenty of private companies in dire need of qualified employees to fill open slots in their workforce. A shift from government power to people power has always proven to effectively increase living standards. Look at Eastern Europe and other places where the power has shifted from heavy government involvement to the private sector, and the results are clear. Where individual freedom prevails, human flourishing abounds. History clearly demonstrates this fact.
As others have pointed out, a sales tax is a regressive tax that hurts lower-income people the most. Let’s show our city’s caring heart, and help them out by allowing them to keep more money in their pockets. In fact, maybe one of the factors making our city an attractive town could be its lower taxes as compared to other places. Our low property taxes are already doing this for us. A lower sales tax would do the same, and people and businesses will be attracted to our town for the value they receive in return for a lower tax burden.
Rejecting this tax increase would send a strong signal to our city leaders to “reset” their priorities and help us find alternative ways to fund our town without depending on our government to hold our hand in making this a great place to live.
David Kee
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.