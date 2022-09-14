Dear Editor,

You know you can’t just make up how poorly run our city is. I believe I recall that our mayor made a deal with a contractor to redo the tennis courts for $95,000. But as it turns out the fellow wasn’t a licensed contractor. Really great work there, Mayor. Then, he gets the engineers involved and we have an article in The Daily Citizen that we are going to spend around $1.3 million because I believe it was 68 people said that they would use the pickleball court. It might have been 70, but it was a small number, plus maybe up to 150 families that participate in Searcy Youth Tennis.

