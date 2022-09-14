You know you can’t just make up how poorly run our city is. I believe I recall that our mayor made a deal with a contractor to redo the tennis courts for $95,000. But as it turns out the fellow wasn’t a licensed contractor. Really great work there, Mayor. Then, he gets the engineers involved and we have an article in The Daily Citizen that we are going to spend around $1.3 million because I believe it was 68 people said that they would use the pickleball court. It might have been 70, but it was a small number, plus maybe up to 150 families that participate in Searcy Youth Tennis.
Our A&P Commission, who is really just the mayor’s private kitty, says sure to $1.1 million, with the City Council agreeing to pay the rest, so then we tear the tennis courts up. Then it comes back that the bids are $2.6 million. There has got to be some incompetence going on. I am assuming the mayor must have paid some engineer to give us a number to get a figure for the $1.3 million, but if my job is to provide such figures and I can’t get within 50 percent, then that speaks volumes about the choices of our mayor and the people he relies on. Of course, the mayor’s private kitty votes to spend $2.3 million (of the $2.6 million total) while our police officers still lack raises. We shouldn’t continue to let this type of incompetence run our city.
