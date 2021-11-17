Dear Editor,
A big thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the special election for the one-cent sales tax. I especially appreciate those who saw the need for this tax and voted for its passage.
Thanks to the Moving Searcy Forward Committee for doing such a great job in promoting the tax. They voluntarily spent their money and countless hours in contacting voters with information about the tax. They made a big difference in its passage,
I am excited about the number of young businesspersons who worked so hard in this campaign. I think this bodes very well for the future of the city of Searcy.
Hopefully, we can all come together for the progress of our community.
Logan Cothern
Searcy
