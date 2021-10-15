Dear Editor,
I came to Searcy in 1982 to attend Harding University as a freshman. During my time in Searcy, while attending Harding, I not only met my future wife, Cindy, and received my B.A. in education, but I felt a part of the community of Searcy.
I worked at local restaurants, volunteered at the Sunshine School and participated in community events. I support the 1-cent sales tax that will be voted on Nov. 9 because of the support it would provide for Searcy to strengthen its infrastructure.
The revenue it generates will continue to provide necessary funds for the police, fire department, street and sanitation, etc., to help Searcy to thrive and continue to be a community “where thousands live as millions wish they could.”
Jim Gurchiek
Searcy
