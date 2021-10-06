Dear Editor,
My family and I have been citizens of Searcy since October 2018. We just recently bought a home in this lovely close-knit community, and we are proud to call Searcy "home." As a native of southern Missouri, my wife and I have lived in other places, but Searcy is like none other in the way its residents show care for one another. Employed as the store manager at Harps-Searcy, I have developed relationships with many who shop in our store. I want to see Searcy continue to grow, so I can continue building these relationships.
I believe that improving quality-of-life aspects such as roads and city services is necessary to ensure growth and make Searcy a desirable place for people to raise their families. Additionally, it is necessary that we show care for our first responders. I feel it is very important that our fire and police departments be compensated for their dedication and hard work in keeping our residents safe. Because we feel strongly about these fundamental services, we are voting for the one-cent sales tax extension. I believe Searcy is on to something big and I believe renewing this sales tax is the first step in the right direction. I hope our residents will join me in voting for on Nov. 9.
Travan Taylor
Searcy
