Dear Editor,
I absolutely love the city of Searcy! I was not born here, nor does my family have roots here. Instead, I first met Searcy 40 years ago when I enrolled as a student at Harding University. It did not take me long to fall in love with Searcy’s small-town charm and the friendly and neighborly fabric that weaves its way through the entire community.
After graduating, I moved away, but the call to remain a part of this community continued to stir in me. I missed Searcy and wanted to give to her as she had freely given to me. So, about 15 years ago, I returned home along with my young family and officially made Searcy my hometown. There is something about Searcy that instantly makes it feel like home, and I know that is true for many other citizens who are fortunate enough to live here.
What is it about Searcy that makes it such a great place to live? First, I believe it’s the people. It’s a place where neighbors know one another and drivers smile and wave to people they do not yet know. It’s a place where we love and respect each other and look out for the greater good of the community. Searcy is also a place in which my family feels safe, a place where I do not feel concerned or afraid each time my loved ones leave the house. Searcy is clean and orderly, filled with parks in which to walk and play and streets that are clean and not in disrepair. For a town of this size, Searcy also has a healthy economy with a variety of places to work, restaurants in which to eat and stores in which to shop.
Many of the things that make Searcy great do not happen by chance. They are intentional and the result of planning, hard work and resources. Many of the people who have lived here, worked here and have now passed on worked hard to provide the amenities we enjoy today.
In order to preserve the lifestyle we now have, each of us must do our part. That is why I am voting for the 1-cent tax renewal Nov. 9. It is important to realize that this is not a tax increase but a renewal, simply a way for us to maintain and continue the work we have already started. The revenue received from the renewal will enable us to fund police and fire services, keep our roads maintained, bring additional economic development into the community and keep our parks and common areas beautiful. Without it, I fear we will witness the loss of what we have all worked so hard to have.
Searcy is now my home. I choose to live here. I hope others will join me in choosing to invest in the place that has given us so much. And I hope others will take advantage of the privilege of voting Nov. 9 and vote yes to the 1-cent tax renewal.
Steve Lake
Searcy
